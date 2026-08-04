TMC opens new front against PM Modi: MP Mahua Maitra asks Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg not to get 'bullied' into apology, Facebook guidelines explained?

TMC MP Mahua Moitra defended Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after the company reportedly offered to apologise over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has defended Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after the company reportedly told a parliamentary panel it was willing to apologise for briefly removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post.

Taking to X, Moitra said the company should not be pressured into apologising over what Meta has called a technical mistake.

"Hello Mark please do not get bullied & apologise to anyone. Indian govt blackmails & threatens citizens all the time, gets content critical of it removed at will. One video mistakenly removed for few hours didn't make heavens fall!" she wrote.

Hello Mark - @finkd please do not get bullied & apologise to anyone. Indian govt blackmails & threatens citizens all the time, gets content critical of it removed at will. One video mistakenly removed for few hours didn’t make heavens fall! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 4, 2026

What happened?

According to PTI, Meta representatives appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, where they said the company was ready to apologise for the temporary restriction on PM Modi's Facebook post.

Meta earlier said the post was removed because of a technical glitch before being restored. However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) reportedly found the explanation inadequate.

Committee members questioned why the Prime Minister's post was removed while objectionable content remained on the platform. They also sought accountability and raised concerns about Meta's content moderation system and its ability to detect deepfakes.

The meeting was chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and attended by officials from MeitY, the Home Ministry, Meta, Google, X, YouTube and Snapchat.

Why does Meta remove Facebook posts?

According to Meta's Community Standards, posts may be removed if they contain:

Violence or threats

Bullying and harassment

Hate speech

Explicit sexual content

Harmful misinformation

Suicide or self-harm content

Support for terrorist or extremist organisations

The company also removes content over copyright or trademark complaints and to comply with local laws.

If a post is removed, Meta informs the user, allows an appeal and, in some cases, permits further review by its independent Oversight Board. Repeated violations can lead to account restrictions or permanent suspension.