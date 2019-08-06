TMC not to support abrogation of Article 370: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata expressed concern over the whereabouts of former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday strongly opposed Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 and said that her party TMC cannot support the move as stakeholders were not taken into confidence.

Expressing concern over the whereabouts of former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, she said they are not terrorists and should be released in the interest of democracy.

"We cannot support this bill. We cannot vote for this bill. They should have spoken to all political parties and the Kashmiris. If you need to arrive at a permanent solution, then you have to talk to all stakeholders," Banerjee said.

The chief minister, who was leaving for Chennai to attend a programme of DMK, said, "I have no information about Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. I appeal to the government that they should not be isolated. They are not terrorists. They should be released in the interest of the democratic institutions."

Opposition parties have been attacking the government's decision to scrap Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.