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TMC name and symbol dispute: Supreme Court asks Election Commission to decide in 4 months

The order was passed on a petition filed by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the ECI's interim decision to freeze her party symbol and name.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

TMC name and symbol dispute: Supreme Court asks Election Commission to decide in 4 months
Image source: ANI
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The Supreme Court on Monday gave four months to decide the symbol dispute between rival Trinamool Congress factions pending before the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The order was passed on a petition filed by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the ECI's interim decision to freeze her party symbol and name.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the rival factions to file all evidence and responses required by the Commission within a maximum of four weeks (one month). After that, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will have three months to arrive at a decision.

“We grant four weeks time to the parties to place their affidavit and counter affidavit and complete the process within four weeks. From that date, the ECI will take a decision in three months,” the bench said.

On September 24, the court had asked the ECI and the parties to the symbol dispute to suggest a timeline for deciding the dispute. The two factions sought six weeks to file their responses. ECI, represented by senior advocate Dama Sesadari Naidu, told the bench that in the past, while deciding similar disputes under the Symbols Order, the Commission had taken 6 to 10 months.

When the court proposed a four-month timeline, Naidu said the period would not be enough and sought at least five months. However, the court refused to extend the schedule.

The bench emphasized that its order should not be treated as an opinion on the merits of the dispute.

In her plea before the top court, the former West Bengal Chief Minister challenged the poll panel's interim order passed on September 17 freezing the original party symbol and asking both factions to choose a name and symbol of their choice.

Mamata Banerjee, under protest, suggested a neutral poll symbol and gave choices for a party name. The rival faction also carried out a similar exercise. The ECI recognised the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee as "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and allotted the "envelope" symbol to it.

Similarly, the poll panel named the faction led by Mamata as "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" and allotted it the "football player" symbol.

The TMC dispute originates from the party's loss in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which ended Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule. The defeat triggered an internal rebellion, with around 58 newly elected MLAs breaking away and making Ritabrata Banerjee the Leader of Opposition, calling themselves the "real TMC." The TMC subsequently expelled Ritabrata and MLA Sandipan Saha for "anti-party" activities.

The final decision on the original name and symbol will likely depend on a hearing where both sides will have to demonstrate their organisational and legislative majority, on the lines of the approach followed by the ECI in the Shiv Sena and Samajwadi Party cases. The faction that loses will have the option to move the Supreme Court.

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