TMC MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan battle backlash over western garb outside Parliament

Newly-elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan faced backlash on social media over their choice of clothes for their first day in Parliament. The two Bengali actors faced with criticism regarding their candidature in the run-up to the polls and it resurfaced on Tuesday.

Their victory from Jadavpur and Basirhat seats was a bitter pill to swallow for those fixated on the stereotypical khadi-wearing image of Indian politicians.

The two MPs posted separate pictures in front of the Parliament on their first day "at work" after being elected. Mimi was dressed in a white shit, jeans and trainers, while Nusrat wore a burgundy pantsuit with a peplum accent.

However, their 'western garb' did not go down well with netizens, who felt that their choice of clothing was inappropriate for the Parliament, considered a 'temple of democracy'. The irony that freedom of expression is a fundamental tenant of democracy, was lost on the trolls.

They left strongly-worded comments in their pictures, pointing out that the MPs were not at a film shoot and it was time for Mimi and Nusrat to "get serious about their work". Another frothed, saying, "Do u both think parliament is your rampwalk stage???"

"I think people are voted both of you for solving their problems, not for photoshoot in front of parliament. You just think what happened if the heros of our freedom fighters are seen this....!" ranted another Twitter user.

However, some others, like communication expert Yashwant Dekhmukh, prevailed as voice of reason. "Even I just can't unsee this," he tweeted. "Absolutely classy, adorable, fresh, young, dynamic next-gen leadership that India has got. She represents her generation. And she must wear this identity proudly on her sleeves.'

Both actors were subjected to trolling and hatred on social media ever since their candidature was announced for having no political experience or credentials to contest polls. However, Chakraborty dedeated BJP's Anupam Mondal by 2,95,239 votes and Nusrat overtook senior BJP leader Sayantan Ghosh by 3.50 lakh votes.