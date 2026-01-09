FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke: Amid US-Venezuela conflict, Reliance Industries may consider buying...

BIG trouble for Lalu Yadav: RJD leader, wife Rabri Devi, family faces corruption charges for 'Land-for-jobs' scam, CBI to investigate

Donald Trump aide's BIG claim on why India-US deal fell through, says, 'PM Modi did not call...'

Oscars 2026: Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great to make it to Best Picture eligibility list? Here's what we know

Global Healthcare Fund Offers $70 Million to Pinnacle Blooms Network to Scale GPT-OS®—World’s First AI-Powered Child Development Operating System

Why Delhi private schools are challenging new fee regulation law in high court? Explained

TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien lifted up, dragged away by Delhi Police for staging 'dharna' outside Amit Shah's residence over ED raids in I-PAC office, WATCH

Good news for Team India as star batter gets clearance from CoE to join squad for ODI series against New Zealand

Virat Kohli to miss 1st ODI match against New Zealand in Vadodara? Here's what we know so far

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya breakup: From viral PDA moments to AP Dhillion concert controversy, know the timeline

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
No appraisals for WFH employees? Ratan Tata's TCS mandates NEW rule, it is...

No appraisals for WFH employees? Ratan Tata's TCS mandates NEW rule, it is...

Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke: Amid US-Venezuela conflict, Reliance Industries may consider buying...

Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke: Amid US-Venezuela conflict, Reliance Industries ma

BIG trouble for Lalu Yadav: RJD leader, wife Rabri Devi, family faces corruption charges for 'Land-for-jobs' scam, CBI to investigate

BIG trouble for Lalu Yadav: RJD leader, wife Rabri Devi, family faces corruption

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic, has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns...

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

HomeIndia

INDIA

TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien lifted up, dragged away by Delhi Police for staging 'dharna' outside Amit Shah's residence over ED raids in I-PAC office, WATCH

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, including Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra staged a protest on January 9, Friday, outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi. Several MPs were lifted up and dragged to the police van, as they were detained by Delhi Police.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 11:53 AM IST

TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien lifted up, dragged away by Delhi Police for staging 'dharna' outside Amit Shah's residence over ED raids in I-PAC office, WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, including Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, and others staged a protest on January 9, Friday, outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi, following high voltage drama took place in Kolkata on Thursday, after ED raided I-PAC office, chief Pratik Jain's residence and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's intervened and made strong allegations against Amit Shah for intimidation.

TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, and several other MPs, were lifted up and dragged to the police van, as they were detained by Delhi Police. TMC Mps were gathered outside Shah's residence placards, 'Bengal rejects Modi-Shah's dirty politics', alleging misuse of Enforcement Directorate.

While police were dragging them away, Derek O Brien said, "You are seeing what is happening to the MPs here' and Mahua Moitra said "We will defeat the BJP. The country is seeing how the Delhi Police is treating an elected MP."

All India Trinamool Congress condemning the detention of MPs, alleged the misuse of ED, saying 'You may try to choke democracy.' AITC on X, wrote, 'What kind of arrogance is this, Amit Shah? Are you now using your Delhi Police to assault elected representatives just to crush democracy? Is this how dissent is silenced in your India? Admit it, YOU ARE RATTLED!  First, the shameless misuse of the ED. Now, an attack on the peaceful dharna of our eight MPs. This desperation exposes your fear. You may try to choke democracy, but Bengal will not be cowed.  Shame on you and your police! JOTOI KORO HAMLA ABAR JITBE BANGLA!'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    No appraisals for WFH employees? Ratan Tata's TCS mandates NEW rule, it is...
    No appraisals for WFH employees? Ratan Tata's TCS mandates NEW rule, it is...
    Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke: Amid US-Venezuela conflict, Reliance Industries may consider buying...
    Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke: Amid US-Venezuela conflict, Reliance Industries ma
    BIG trouble for Lalu Yadav: RJD leader, wife Rabri Devi, family faces corruption charges for 'Land-for-jobs' scam, CBI to investigate
    BIG trouble for Lalu Yadav: RJD leader, wife Rabri Devi, family faces corruption
    Donald Trump aide's BIG claim on why India-US deal fell through, says, 'PM Modi did not call...'
    Donald Trump aide's BIG claim on why India-US deal fell through, says, 'PM Modi
    Oscars 2026: Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great to make it to Best Picture eligibility list? Here's what we know
    Oscars 2026: Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great to make it to Best Picture
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic, has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns...
    Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
    Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
    Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
    From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
    From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
    12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
    12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
    Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
    Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement