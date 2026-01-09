TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien lifted up, dragged away by Delhi Police for staging 'dharna' outside Amit Shah's residence over ED raids in I-PAC office, WATCH

Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke: Amid US-Venezuela conflict, Reliance Industries may consider buying...
INDIA
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, including Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra staged a protest on January 9, Friday, outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi. Several MPs were lifted up and dragged to the police van, as they were detained by Delhi Police.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, including Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, and others staged a protest on January 9, Friday, outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi, following high voltage drama took place in Kolkata on Thursday, after ED raided I-PAC office, chief Pratik Jain's residence and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's intervened and made strong allegations against Amit Shah for intimidation.
TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, and several other MPs, were lifted up and dragged to the police van, as they were detained by Delhi Police. TMC Mps were gathered outside Shah's residence placards, 'Bengal rejects Modi-Shah's dirty politics', alleging misuse of Enforcement Directorate.
While police were dragging them away, Derek O Brien said, "You are seeing what is happening to the MPs here' and Mahua Moitra said "We will defeat the BJP. The country is seeing how the Delhi Police is treating an elected MP."
All India Trinamool Congress condemning the detention of MPs, alleged the misuse of ED, saying 'You may try to choke democracy.' AITC on X, wrote, 'What kind of arrogance is this, Amit Shah? Are you now using your Delhi Police to assault elected representatives just to crush democracy? Is this how dissent is silenced in your India? Admit it, YOU ARE RATTLED! First, the shameless misuse of the ED. Now, an attack on the peaceful dharna of our eight MPs. This desperation exposes your fear. You may try to choke democracy, but Bengal will not be cowed. Shame on you and your police! JOTOI KORO HAMLA ABAR JITBE BANGLA!'