Protests against Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, in West Bengal's Murshidabad turned violent, killing three people so far and injuring several. Amid the chaos, a social media post by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, featuring him sipping tea and relaxing, has drawn ire from netizens.

Yusuf Pathan, a TMC MP, represents West Bengal's Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in the Parliament. On Saturday, i.e., April 13, he shared a post on Instagram, in which he can be seen sipping tea and chilling around an estate. "Easy afternoons, good chai, and calm surroundings. Just soaking in the moment", Pathan captioned the post.

Amid the ongoing violence in Murshidabad, the TMC MP's post did not sit well with netizens as well as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Take a look

Here's how netizens reacted

"Congratulations! The people of Murshidabad trusted you with their future — and you, very responsibly, chose chai and serenity over service. Must be exhausting… all that peace and quiet while the people who elected you wait for action. Leadership goals, right? Sip on — they’ll manage", an user commented, expressing disappointment over the post.

"Your constituency is burning and you are posing here on Instagram. Are you even human?" another user wrote.

A third joined, "You are member of parliament, do you ever visit your constituency?"

'Bengal is burning'

The opposition BJP also trained guns at the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed TMC MP Yusuf Pathan over the latter's Instagram post.

“Bengal is burning. HC has said it can’t keep eyes closed and deployed central forces. Mamata Banerjee is encouraging such state protected violence as Police stays silent! Meanwhile Yusuf Pathan - MP sips tea and soaks in the moment as Hindus get slaughtered… This is TMC", Poonawala wrote.