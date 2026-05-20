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TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh breaks silence on alleged property ties to Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee: 'STOP NOW'

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh breaks silence on property ties to Abhishek Banerjee

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TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh breaks silence on alleged property ties to Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee: 'STOP NOW'

Trinamool Congress MP and youth wing chief Saayoni Ghosh breaks silence on allegations that she owns a Kolkata property allegedly associated with TMC Leader and Nephew of Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee. She dismissed the reports as “fake news”, and urged people to stop defaming her.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 20, 2026, 01:55 PM IST

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh breaks silence on alleged property ties to Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee: 'STOP NOW'
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Trinamool Congress MP and youth wing chief Saayoni Ghosh breaks silence on allegations that she owns a Kolkata property allegedly associated with TMC Leader and nephew of Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee. She dismissed the reports as “fake news”, and urged people to stop defaming her.

On X, Saayoni Ghosh wrote, "Just saw a few forwards that one Abhishek Banerjee & Sayani Ghosh jointly own a property namely 19 D Seven Tanks Road, Kolkata 700030 with no mobile number as a contact."

She also said that she emerged from a humble background, "I can’t say who it is But It’s definitely not the Sayani Ghosh who started from a humble background with no windfall profits made from politics till date. People simply blessed me & I am grateful." 

She added that her assets havealready been declared, "I want my voters to know my assets have been declared on my election affidavit. Check the records. For those trying to defame me without any evidence - 
STOP NOW!"

"Please know, I won’t budge an inch, I won’t let it pass. Legal action will be taken for spreading fake news. This ‘Ghosh’ wont be bullied," she said. 

Big allegations on Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) reportedly had sent notices seeking documents related to around 17-21 properties allegedly associated with Abhishek Banerjee, his family members, and a company linked to them.

Among the properties mentioned were Banerjee’s residence on Harish Mukherjee Road, a nearby property on Kalighat Road, and several buildings located across different areas of Kolkata, including Panditiya Road and Ustad Aamir Khan Sarani.

Who is Saayoni Ghosh?

Saayoni Ghosh is an actress, singer and a member of Parliament (MP) for the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024, she made a successful comeback by winning the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier, Saayoni Ghosh had alleged that she was facing an “open death threat” after Sikandrabad Nagar Palika chairman and BJP leader Pradeep Dixit allegedly announced a ₹1 crore reward for anyone who “beheads” her.

“Whoever brings Saayoni Ghosh’s severed head will be given a reward of ₹1 crore,” Dixit was heard saying in videos circulated widely on social media.

Reacting to it she wrote on X, “I am taken aback to see a public announcement offering a ₹1 crore reward for my beheading, issued by none other than a Nagar Palika Chairman and BJP leader from Sikandrabad, UP."

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