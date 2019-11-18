TMC MP Nusrat Jahan admitted to hospital after medicine overdose

Actress-turned-politician and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has been admitted to Apollo hospital for a medicine overdose case. She was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night at around 9:30 pm.

A police case has been registered in the matter as it is a medicine overdose case. Meanwhile, the hospital administration and police are completely tight-lipped on the matter.

As per sources, Nusrat Jahan was seen partying with friends at her husband Nikhil Jains birthday on Saturday.

Speaking in the matter, the TMC's MP spokesperson said that she has been admitted to a hospital due to a respiratory issue. "She has a record of Asthma in the past as well. We wish her a speedy recovery and request kind co-operation of the Media."

Being a first time MP, Nusrat Jahan contested Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Basirhat constituency in West Bengal.

She won the seat with a huge margin of 350,000 votes against BJP candidate Sayantan Basu.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain have been married for more than five months now.

The couple had a fairytale wedding in Turkey and after that, she took an oath at the Parliament. Over the time of her wedding, Nusrat has been caught in the web of controversies for applying sindoor, celebrating Hindu festivals and more. However, she remained unaffected and said that for her all the festivals and customs are equal.