TMC MP Nusrat Jahan admitted in hospital, may deliver her first child soon

Bengali actress turned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan will give birth to her first child anytime soon, according to a leading portal. Reports suggest the Bengali actress has been admitted to a private hospital and may deliver her first child on Thursday.

According to a report published in one of the leading Bengali daily newspapers, Nusrat Jahan was admitted to the hospital on August 25 and that she can deliver the baby on Thursday. Nusrat Jahan's delivery date was in late August or early September. The actress' fans are waiting to hear the good news.

On the other hand, there is also the news of Nusrat Jahan dating actor Yash Dasgupta. On Tuesday, both shared the same Instagram story after which speculation is rife that both of them went on an outing together.

After the news of Nusrat Jahan being pregnant came out, she shared photos on Instagram flaunting her baby bump. "Kindness changes everything (sic)," Nusrat Jahan had captioned her post. The TMC MP had earlier said in a statement that her wedding with Nikhil Jain is invalid in India. They both had tied the knot in a destination wedding in Bodrum, Turkey in 2019.