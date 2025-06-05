Mahua Moitra, a two-time Lok Sabha MP. was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson, whom she later divorced.

Hours after reports of Mahua Moitra's marriage to Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra, the TMC MP has shared a picture on social media with the latter. Moitra has thanked everyone for their love and good wishes. Earlier, there were reports that the two tied the knot in Germany. The duo has not issued any official statement until now. In the post on X, Moitra tweeted, "Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful." People congratulated Moitra and Misra on social media. TMC Lok Sabha MP Saayoni Ghosh took to X to congratulate the couple.

Moitra was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson, whom she later divorced. Moitra is a two-time Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar in West Bengal and is known for her speeches in the lower house of Parliament. Check out here post here:

Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful pic.twitter.com/hbkPdE2X7z — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 5, 2025

Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, had earlier served a term as a member of the Legislative Assembly in the state. Pinaki Misra is a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and the former MP from Odisha's Puri Constituency. He was first elected to the Parliament in 1996. He was born in Puri in 1959. Misra is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court. The 65-year-old was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, with whom he has two children. He completed his graduation in History from St. Stephen's College and LL.B. from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

