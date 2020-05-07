TMC MP Aparupa Poddar gives birth to baby girl, nicknamed Corona

As the world reels under the crisis of novel coronavirus, Aparupa Poddar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament from Arambagh in Hooghly district of West Bengal, gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Thursday.

The two-time Lok Sabha MP has nick-named her baby girl as Corona.

Poddar, 34, delivered her second baby at a private nursing home in Hooghly district.

Hours after delivering the baby, Poddar said, “I’m absolutely ecstatic. My husband and I are very excited to welcome the baby. Both the baby and I are fine and are doing well.”

Poddar’s husband and the baby’s proud father Shaqir Ali said, “We have decided to nickname her as Corona as she is born amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Later we will urge Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give her a name.”