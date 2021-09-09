In first public appearance post delivery, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan says THIS about child's father

Nusrat said, "You should ask his father that. He is not letting anyone see him at the moment."

Trinamool Congress MP and actress Nusrat Jahan made her first public appearance on Wednesday (September 8) after delivering her first child on August 26. This is also the first time, the actress-turned-politician spoke about the father of her newborn son.

She resumed work less than a month after delivering her child and when asked by mediapersons on when can one get the first glimpse of her son, Nusrat said, "You should ask his father that. He is not letting anyone see him at the moment."

Jahan was admitted to a hospital in Park Street on August 25, and gave birth to the child around 12.20 pm the next day.

Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta was present at the hospital.

Jahan's estranged husband Nikhil Jain said, "There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future."

On September 2, Nusrat shared a powerful message in a new post on Instagram for haters. She wrote: "Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy".

Nusrat and Nikhil had got married in Turkey in a private wedding ceremony on June 19, 2019. However earlier this year, Nusrat revealed that her wedding with Nikhil was not valid under Indian laws in a statement. Nusrat and Nikhil have been separated since November 2020.