In first public appearance post delivery, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan says THIS about child's father

Seema Haider case: Cross border love story or Pakistani spy mission? How PUBG love became national security issue

Former Kerala CM and Congress leader Oommen Chandy dies at 79

DNA Special: How Pakistan's Seema Haider managed to enter India without a visa

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 710 crore new terminal at Port Blair Airport today, check pics

Meet Aparajita Singh, doctor-turned-IAS officer, who had fracture during UPSC preparation, bagged AIR 82

Seema Haider case: Cross border love story or Pakistani spy mission? How PUBG love became national security issue

DNA Special: How Pakistan's Seema Haider managed to enter India without a visa

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 710 crore new terminal at Port Blair Airport today, check pics

Inspirational messages by BTS' V and Jungkook 

UPSC: Top 10 youngest IAS officers in India

10 benefits of drinking hot water in the morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

Rinku Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad: 5 IPL stars who failed to make it to India's T20 squad for WI tour

Devotees Offer Gangajal To Lord Shiva On Sawan Shivratri At Temple In Delhi

Amarnath Yatra 2023: 'Aarti' performed at Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine

Project K: Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer takes internet by storm, fans say 'queen is coming'

Kajol's kissing scene from The Trial goes viral, netizens say 'bhai ye sab kya dekhna padh rha hai'

'My face looks f**ked up': Urfi Javed gets under eye-fillers after being trolled, says 'even makeup can't hide my...'

India

India

In first public appearance post delivery, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan says THIS about child's father

Nusrat said, "You should ask his father that. He is not letting anyone see him at the moment."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 09, 2021, 08:50 AM IST

Trinamool Congress MP and actress Nusrat Jahan made her first public appearance on Wednesday (September 8) after delivering her first child on August 26. This is also the first time, the actress-turned-politician spoke about the father of her newborn son.

She resumed work less than a month after delivering her child and when asked by mediapersons on when can one get the first glimpse of her son, Nusrat said, "You should ask his father that. He is not letting anyone see him at the moment."

Jahan was admitted to a hospital in Park Street on August 25, and gave birth to the child around 12.20 pm the next day.

Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta was present at the hospital.

Jahan's estranged husband Nikhil Jain said, "There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On September 2, Nusrat shared a powerful message in a new post on Instagram for haters. She wrote: "Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy".

Nusrat and Nikhil had got married in Turkey in a private wedding ceremony on June 19, 2019. However earlier this year, Nusrat revealed that her wedding with Nikhil was not valid under Indian laws in a statement. Nusrat and Nikhil have been separated since November 2020.

