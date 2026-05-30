TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee attacked in Bengal's Sonarpur, pelted with eggs and shoes | WATCH

Abhishek Banerjee, who is considered second in command after Mamata in TMC, was allegedly attacked during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas. Check out the video wherein the TMC leader is seen wearing a police helmet and escorted by security personnel.

Abhishek Banerjee was assaulted and manhandled by people during his visit to Sonarpur on Saturday. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from ANI video)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday faced the wrath of people in Sonarpur as he was allegedly attacked and manhandled by a mob during his visit to the South 24 Parganas district. He went to Sonapur to meet the families of the victims of post-poll violence. As per the police, the TMC leader was pelted with eggs, stones, and shoes, and a group of unidentified people, specifically women, shouted 'thief' during his visit. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Abhishek Banerjee was seen being escorted by security personnel wearing police helmets.

Take a look

#WATCH | Sonarpur, West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was beaten up by locals during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the post-poll victims' families pic.twitter.com/zkXxLJydqe — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

''Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There are no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families,'' ANI reported, quoting Abhishek Banerjee.

Another TMC leader, Derek O'Brien, condemned the attack on Banerjee and said, ''A key leader of the second-largest Opposition party went to visit the family of a person murdered by the BJP in post-poll violence. Abhishek Banerjee was lynched and attacked by a few BJP supporters. Life at risk. Where are the police? Why was security withdrawn on the day of counting? Let the Home Minister answer.'' Earlier, TMC leader and 4-time MP from Dum Dum constituency, Saugata Roy, was manhandled by people.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee is also in the news after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal summoned him in connection with its investigation into the forged signature case. Banerjee has been accused of using forged signatures of his party legislators in a communication submitted to the Assembly Secretariat endorsing Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition.