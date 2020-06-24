Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested COVID-19 positive in May

He was a 3-time MLA from Falta and the party treasurer since 1998.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 24, 2020, 01:53 PM IST

TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested COVID-19 positive in May

TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

He was a 3-time MLA from Falta and the party treasurer since 1998. 

"Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people and party. He contributed much through his social work," Mamata tweeted.

He was immediately admitted to the hospital after testing positive. Sources in the party say that he was suffering from several pre-complications related to the heart and the kidney. 

"On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well-wishers," she added.

Tamonash was a resident of Kalighat area of south Kolkata.

In West Bengal, there are now 9218 active COVID-19 cases, recording 580 deaths,and 9218 recoveries. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.