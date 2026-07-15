TMC MLA Madan Mitra quits Mamata Banerjee camp to join rebels day after ED summons family

The switch came a day after Mitra's wife and two sons were summoned for questioning by the central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a corruption case.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra on Wednesday (July 15) quit Mamata Banerjee's camp to join a rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee. Speaking to reporters, Mitra said that he had "only changed my room in assembly." The move came a day after Mitra's wife and two sons were summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a corruption case.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mitra said he had asked Mamata's nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to step aside for some time, adding that he quit when that demand was not accepted. "I told (Abhishek), let us build the party, and then you can come back and take your seat, but he refused. He said, 'I won't leave the party.' The party is sinking, the boat has gone under. People are dying. Yet, the party decided or rather it was forced to accept that everyone else could die, but Abhishek had to be saved. It is deeply saddening," Mitra said, with Ritabrata seated next to him. Ritabrata Banerjee, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly, has the support of most of the 80 TMC MLAs.

Mitra's switch came after the ED -- a central probe agency -- summoned his wife and sons for questioning in relation to a money laundering investigation into a municipal recruitment scam. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in appointments to various civic bodies across West Bengal. Back in 2014, Mitra himself had been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Saradha chit fund case and later released on bail. He was again arrested by the CBI in 2021 in connection to the Narada sting operation scandal. On Wednesday, Mitra denied that his switch had any link to the ED summons. "My family has been summoned by a federal agency. My family will go and cooperate with the agency. But that is not linked to my joining (the rebels) today," he said.

Mamata Banerjee's TMC has been facing a widening split since the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unseated her in the 2026 West Bengal assembly election. Several TMC members of parliament (MPs) have also supported the BJP after merging with a little-known party based out of Tripura.