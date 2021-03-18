TMC means Transfer My Commission: PM Modi in Purulia rally

Purulia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed an election rally in West Bengal's Purulia and launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), along with state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. During this, PM Modi said that the full form of Banerjee's TMC is 'Transfer My Commission'.

Addressing the public PM Modi also challenging Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe' slogan, and also promised jobs, development and education in the poll-bound state of West Bengal.

"Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe. Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe," he said.

"First, the Left government and then the TMC government didn't let industries develop here. The kind of work that should've been done for irrigation, didn't take place. I know the problems faced in rearing livestock due to less water. TMC govt was busy in its 'khel' by leaving farming on their own," he added.

He further questioned, "Didi, year after year, you haven't been able to build even one Setu, and now you're talking about industry and development?"

PM Modi assured people that after the formation of the BJP government, the development will take place in West Bengal which will make the life of the people easy and their problems will be dealt with on priority.

"After the formation of the BJP government in Bengal, your problems will be removed on a priority basis. When a double engine government will be formed in Bengal, there will be development here and your life will also become easier," he added.

The Prime Minister accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of depriving the people of Purulia of water and giving them migration and discriminatory governance due to which the region is identified as one of the most backward areas of the country.