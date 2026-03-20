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TMC Manifesto 2026: Mamata Banerjee-led TMC makes 10 'pratigyas': Rs 500 hike in Lakshmir Bhandar to Rs 1500 monthly support to unemployed youth

TMC Election Manifesto 2026: TMC made 10 pledges that encompass widening the ambit of existing welfare schemes, stronger healthcare outreach and infrastructure development. Details here

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

TMC Manifesto 2026: Mamata Banerjee-led TMC makes 10 'pratigyas': Rs 500 hike in Lakshmir Bhandar to Rs 1500 monthly support to unemployed youth
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Ahead of the two-phased polls in West Bengal, scheduled to be held on April 23 and 29, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has unveiled its election manifesto for West Bengal. The party promised a slew of benefits and welfare measures for various sections of society. 

Unveiling the manifesto, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said these commitments would serve as the guiding map for the government once the TMC returns to power for a fourth consecutive term."I respectfully present before you my 10 'pratigyas' (pledges) as the path for our government's journey over the next five years," she said.

TMC Election Manifesto 2026: Here are the key highlights:

 

- Lakshmider Joy, Swanirbharata Akshay: The party promises to increase the monthly financial assistance under Lakshmir Bhandar scheme by Rs 500. General women will receive Rs 1,500 (Rs 18,000 annually), while SC/ST women will get Rs 1,700 (Rs 20,400 annually).

- Yubader Pashe, Jibikar Aswase: The party promises to provide monthly financial support of Rs 1,500 (Rs 18,000 annually) under Banglar Yuba-Sathi to unemployed youth.

- Budget-e Krishi, Krishaker Hashi: The party promises to allocate a Rs 30,000 crore Agri-Budget to continue assistance to farm families, provide financial assistance to landless farmers, and upgrade the sector holistically.

- Nishchit Basasthan, Chintar Abashan: The party promises to ensure that every family in Bengal has a pucca home.

- Ghore Ghore Nal, Porisruto Paniyo Jal: The party aims to provide piped drinking water to every household in Bengal.

- Suswasthyer Adhikar, Banglar Sobar: The party promises to organize annual Duare Chikitsa camps in every block/town for effective doorstep delivery of healthcare.

- Shikshai Sampad, Bhabishyat Nirapad: The party promises to upgrade the infrastructure of all government schools under Banglar Shikshayatan.

- Purber Banijjyer Kandari, Bangla-i Dishari: The party aims to make Bengal the Gateway of trade for Eastern India with world-class logistics, ports, trade infrastructure, and a state-of-the-art Global Trade Centre.

- Prabeender Pashe, Jotner Aswase: The party promises to ensure uninterrupted Old Age Pension support for all existing beneficiaries while gradually extending the safety net of the pension to all eligible senior citizens.

 

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