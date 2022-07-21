Search icon
TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha slams Centre, calls PM Modi’s govt ‘dictatorship’ in Martyrs’ Day rally

Shatrughan Sinha called PM Modi’s rule a dictatorship while addressing the rally on TMC’s Martyrs’ Day 2022 celebration.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha (File photo)

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the central government came under fire during the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Martyrs’ Day rally when party leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is a “dictatorship.”

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday said that while the reign of Atal Behari Vajpayee projected 'lokshahi' (democracy), that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects 'tanashahi' (dictatorship).

Addressing a massive crowd during the Trinamool Congress' Martyrs' Day rally here, the recently elected Asansol MP said Vajpayee was a "pro-people father figure and statesman", under whose rule the Bollywood actor was a Union minister.

During the rally, the former Bollywood actor said, “Vajpayee Ji was different...He projected the 'lokshahi' nature of the government, while Modi projects 'tanashahi' nature of the government.”

Shatrughan Sinha said, “Unemployment is at a 50-year-high, GST is being corrected every day, hard-earned money stashed by poor women in their houses was made defunct through demonetization. The debt burden has increased manifold in the last eight years of the Modi government.”

In the Martyrs’ Day rally, the TMC leader described party chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as the "most acceptable leader in the country”. Sinha said, "What Bengal thinks today, India will think tomorrow."

Playing around with his famous 'Khamosh!' (Silence!) punchline, he said, "Aaj khamoshi hai kal shor aayega, aaj tumhara din hai kal hum sabka din aayega (Today, there is silence, tomorrow voices will get stronger; today is your day, tomorrow will be ours)."

Praising the West Bengal chief minister, Shatrughan Sinha said that despite being bound by a wheelchair, Banerjee had led from the front in the assembly polls and thwarted the "sinister plans of BJP".

He also took a jibe at the BJP, saying that those who "tried to loot Bengal" were defeated in the last assembly elections. He lambasted the Centre for "playing with the lives of lakhs of youths" in the name of the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

(With PTI inputs)

