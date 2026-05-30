TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee summoned by West Bengal CID in a forged signature case

This comes after allegations were raised that the signatures of some TMC MLAs were forged in a letter that the party sent to the assembly secretariat nominating Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police on Saturday (May 30) summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with its probe into a forged signatures case. This comes after allegations were raised that the signatures of some TMC MLAs were forged in a letter that the party sent to the assembly secretariat nominating Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state legislative assembly.

Officials said a complaint in this regard was filed at Kolkata's Hare Street Police Station on behalf of the assembly secretariat on Wednesday (May 27) and the matter was handed over to the CID. Police said that some of the signatures on the letter, dated May 19, did not match with assembly records. On Saturday, after more than an hour's wait, a team of five CID officers served a notice at Banerjee's Kalighat Road residence. As per the notice, he has been asked to appear at Bhabani Bhawan, the CID headquarters, at 12 noon on Monday.

Speaking to reporters outside his residence, Banerjee said: "I have received the notice. I am yet to read it. I will decide on the next step after reading the notice." Banerjee claimed that the BJP-led West Bengal government was targeting him for his opposition to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. "To the CBI, ED and other agencies, Bengal Police and Kolkata Police have now been added. One should remember no chief minister be it from the Congress, CPM or even Mamata Banerjee were caught on camera accepting cash. I have never surrendered to the BJP and I shall never do so," he said. The action against Banerjee has come weeks after the TMC suffered a rout in the 2026 West Bengal assembly election after ruling the state for 15 years.