TMC leader Mahua Moitra's 'serious advice' to BJP over expensive t-shirt jibe at Rahul Gandhi

TMC leader Mahua Moitra gave the BJP "serious advice" when the BJP tooka dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wearing a t-shirt worth Rs 41,257 during the "Bharat Jodo Yatra." Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool Congress MP, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its "t-shirt" remark at Rahul Gandhi and advised the saffron party against "crossing the lines."

Seriously advise BJP to not cross line & comment on Opposition’s personal clothes & belongings.



Remember if we start doing the same with watches, pens, shoes, rings & clothes BJP MPs wear, you’ll rue the day you stated this game. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 10, 2022

Earlier, the BJP leaders had attacked a TMC leader for carrying a "expensive" Louis Vuitton bag. Moitra wrote on Twitter, “Seriously advise BJP to not cross line & comment on Opposition’s personal clothes & belongings. Remember if we start doing the same with watches, pens, shoes, rings & clothes BJP MPs wear, you’ll rue the day you started this game.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Shiv Sena MP and former leader of the Congress, hit back at the BJP on Friday, saying that only if they could have estimated the cost of "electing the suit-book sarkar" so quickly. The chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, told the media that while the Congress is working to bring the nation together, the ruling party is "still caught in T-shirts and khaki shorts."

On social media, the BJP attacked the Congress, alleging that Rahul Gandhi, who has been bringing up the topic of inflation on the "Bharat Jodo Yatra," was sporting a T-shirt priced Rs 41,257 on Friday. In response, the Congress alleged that the BJP had been intimidated by the public's response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The party further claimed that the BJP would be afraid to bring up the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears clothing worth 10 lakh.

In the meantime, earlier today, Rahul Gandhi began the third day of his ambitious countrywide "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari. Gandhi announced on Friday that he was doing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in an effort to "engage with people" and "undo the damage the BJP and RSS have done."