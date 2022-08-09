Search icon
‘PM Modi, Amit Shah turning Parliament into Gujarat Gymkhana’: TMC MP Derek O’Brien’s jibe at Centre

After the Parliament session was cut short by the government, TMC leader Derek O’Brien hit out at the Centre and PM Modi for the decision.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 07:19 AM IST

‘PM Modi, Amit Shah turning Parliament into Gujarat Gymkhana’: TMC MP Derek O’Brien’s jibe at Centre
TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File photo)

The Parliament session – for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – was adjourned sine die on Monday, prompting Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien to hit out at the government over its decision to cut short the monsoon session of the upper and lower house.

Slamming the Centre and hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Derek O’Brien said urged the government to “stop mocking the Parliament”, pointing out that this is the seventh consecutive time that the session has been cut short.

Posting a tweet on social media, the TMC Member of Parliament said, “This is the seventh consecutive time Parliament session has been cut short. Stop mocking Parliament. We will fight for its sanctity and prevent PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah from turning this great institution into the Gujarat Gymkhana.”

Earlier, Derek O’Brien had predicted that the Monsoon session of the Parliament will be cut short, and will be called off ahead of schedule. Posting a tweet on August 4, he accused the PM Narendra Modi-led government of “running away from the Parliament.”

The Trinamool leader said, “The talk on Parliament Street is that the government is keen to cut short the Monsoon Session and end it on August 8, instead of August 12. Bad. Why is the Narendra Modi government running away from Parliament.”

On Monday, in his farewell speech for outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, O'Brien had a series of queries lined up, which he hoped would be answered in VP Naidu's autobiography.

In a tweet including a video of his speech in Parliament, Derek O’Brien said, “In March 2013 M Venkaiah Naidu (then Oppn MP) led a discussion in RS on phone tapping. One day in his autobiography he may tell us who forced him to deny the Opposition the right to discuss Pegasus.”

The TMC leader further added, “In Sep 2013 M Venkaiah Naidu made a passionate speech on petrol and diesel. One day he will tell us in his autobiography why from 2017… #PriceRise.”

(With PTI inputs)

