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West Bengal: TMC leader Asish Banerjee found dead in Birbhum party office, suicide note recovered; probe underway

TMC leader Asish Banerjee was found hanging inside a party office in Birbhum, West Bengal on Sunday. The 5-time MLA from Rampurhat served from 2001-2026 but lost to BJP's Dhruba Saha in 2026 polls.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 09:40 AM IST

West Bengal: TMC leader Asish Banerjee found dead in Birbhum party office, suicide note recovered; probe underway
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Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee was found hanging inside a party office in the state's Birbhum district on Sunday.

His body was recovered from a TMC office adjacent to his Rampurhat residence. A purported suicide note was also recovered from the scene.

Police have launched an investigation and the body has been sent for postmortem. The exact circumstances leading to the former TMC MLA's death were not immediately clear.

5-time MLA who lost 2026 polls

Banerjee was a five-time MLA from Rampurhat, having represented the constituency for 25 consecutive years from 2001 to 2026. 

He, however, lost the seat to Bharatiya Janata Party's Dhruba Saha in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls, ending his long run in the constituency.

Hoisted flag a day earlier

The death came a day after he participated in an Independence Day celebration in Rampurhat and hoisted the Tricolour there.

The recovery of a note and the timing has raised questions within local TMC circles, though police are yet to confirm the contents or authenticity of the document

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