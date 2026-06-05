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TMC internal crisis deepens: Only eight MLAs attend key meeting at Mamata Banerjee’s Kolkata residence

Trinamool Congress is facing a deepening internal crisis as only eight MLAs attended a key National Working Committee meeting at Mamata Banerjee’s residence.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 11:45 PM IST

TMC internal crisis deepens: Only eight MLAs attend key meeting at Mamata Banerjee’s Kolkata residence
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Days after 60 of the 80 MLAs skipped a crucial meeting, only eight Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs attended a National Working Committee meeting at former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Friday. The party clarified that the meeting was restricted to the National Working Committee, and not all MPs and MLAs were invited.

Of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs, only four were present in person, while 11 of the 13 Rajya Sabha MPs skipped the gathering. Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata’s nephew, was among the attendees, along with Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O Brien and Dola Sen. MLAs present included Madan Mitra, Beena Mondal, Ashima Patra, Firhad Hakim, Kunal Ghosh, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Biman Banerjee and Ashok Deb. Several MPs such as Mahua Moitra, Sushmita Dev, Mukul Sangma and Rajesh Tripathi participated virtually.

Growing Rebellion Among MLAs

The internal rebellion in TMC comes after the party’s defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, where Mamata Banerjee lost to Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur, her perceived stronghold. Following the electoral setback, several party leaders questioned Mamata Banerjee’s leadership style, intensifying the ongoing crisis.

Rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, who has now become the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, told NDTV that the number of MLAs joining the rebellion is likely to increase. “As far as our numbers are concerned, that number will keep going up. We had presented a number that is more than two-thirds, and that number will be higher when we meet during the Assembly session,” he said.

When asked about TMC MPs potentially forming a rebel group, Ritabrata Banerjee said he has not communicated with any MP in the past week. “At present, I cannot tell you about the MPs. I have not spoken to any of them, whether in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha,” he added.

Crisis Management by Mamata Banerjee

Facing the worst internal crisis in the party’s history, Mamata Banerjee has already expelled two of the 80 MLAs. The sparse attendance at the Kalighat meeting and the growing discontent among party legislators highlight the significant challenges ahead for TMC as it attempts to regroup after its electoral defeat.

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