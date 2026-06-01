TMC expels 2 MLAs after CM Suvendu Adhikari's claims in signature forgery case

Their removal came minutes after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the two had complained about signatures of TMC MLAs being forged on a party letter. The letter endorsed Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal legislative assembly.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday expelled two of its MLAs -- Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay and Sandipan Saha -- citing anti-party activities. Their removal came minutes after BJP leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the two had complained about signatures of TMC MLAs being forged on a party letter. The letter, sent in May, endorsed Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal legislative assembly.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Adhikari warned that "nobody who forged signatures will be spared." Adhikari said that on May 9, the TMC sent a letter to the Assembly Speaker endorsing Chattopadhyay as the LoP, Nayana Bandyopadhyay and Ashima Patra as deputy leaders, and Firhad Hakim as the party chief whip. This was followed by another letter on May 20 bearing 70 signatures. However, the process was challenged when the two TMC MLAs filed a formal complaint alleging that their signatures had been forged. After this, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Hare Street Police Station, and the case was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Bengal Police.

The West Bengal CID has served notices to several TMC leaders in the case. The department had also summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for questioning, but he reportedly skipped the summons. "Submitting the signatures of those who weren't there was a huge blunder. Abhishek Banerjee's name is coming up because he signed the list of MLAs as the general secretary. That list itself had so many mistakes...Questions will definitely fall on Abhishek Banerjee because it was his responsibility and he failed to fulfil it," Saha, one of the expelled MLAs, told news agency ANI.

The forgery scandal has come at a time the Trinamool Congress is struggling to keep its flock together in the aftermath of the West Bengal assembly election results. The TMC suffered a rout in this year's assembly election and the BJP formed its first-ever government in the state, bringing an end to Mamata Banerjee's 15 years in power.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).