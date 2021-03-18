TMC demands removal of Suvendu Adhikari's name from Nandigram electoral rolls, writes to EC

Suvendu Adhikari

The fight between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP has become fierce ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Nandigram is the hot seat in these elections as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from here opposite BJP's candidate and TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari.

In a latest, the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday demanded the removal of Suvendu Adhikari’s name from the Nandigram electoral roll. Trinamool Congress, in its letter written to the Election Commission, wrote that Suvendu Adhikari is not a permanent resident of Nandigram and has not resided in the area in the last six months.

The party has also sought the initiation of criminal proceedings against Suvendu Adhikari for 'furnishing false particulars'.

Earlier, Adhikari, during his public rally, claimed that he will defeat Mamata Banerjee with over half lakh votes.

The battle for Nandigram had grabbed the headlines after Mamata Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat, which is known to be the bastion of Suvendu Adhikari. The Trinamool Congress supremo has been holding a series of rallies in the area with an aim to win maximum votes.

West Bengal goes to the polls in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

To form a government in the state a party has to win 148 or more seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly.