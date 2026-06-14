TMC crisis: Mamata Banerjee reshuffles key positions as CM Suvendu Adhikari to meet rebel MPs

Amid an internal crisis, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday reshuffled various strategic positions within the party. Citing deteriorating internal structure, many rebel MPs have signed a letter seeking a separate TMC bloc.

Amid an internal crisis, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday reshuffled various strategic positions within the party. She has also announced various organisational changes as the party struggles to save its identity since the defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Mamata Banerjee has replaced many senior leaders while many rebel MPs have given a clear signal of making a separate TMC bloc. Here are some of the latest updates.

-Arnab Banerjee has been appointed State President of the Trinamool Youth Congress, replacing Saayoni Ghosh. -Kunal Ghosh has been named president of the North Kolkata Organizational District, replacing MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the post.

Senior Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay has signed a letter submitted by the party’s dissident camp seeking recognition as a separate bloc within the TMC.