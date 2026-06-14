TMC Crisis Deepens: Rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s son sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee and other leaders

Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, son of TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, has sent a legal notice to Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders over alleged defamatory claims that he sought an MLA ticket.

A fresh political controversy has emerged within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, son of party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, sent a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several senior TMC leaders.

The notice also names MPs Mahua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy, and former MLA Sonali Guha, alleging that false and defamatory statements were made about Baidyanath in connection with the party’s candidate selection process.

Allegations over MLA ticket claim denied

The dispute centres around claims that Baidyanath had sought a party ticket to contest the West Bengal Assembly elections from the Barasat constituency.

He has strongly denied these allegations, stating that he never requested a political nomination and that such claims are “100% lies.” He has also objected to references involving his family, calling them politically motivated.

In a social media post, he said that disagreements within the party should be handled politically and not by involving private individuals or family members.

Claims of defamation and professional reputation

The legal notice, titled a “Cease and Desist Notice regarding False, Defamatory and Unwarranted References,” highlights Baidyanath’s professional background as a psychiatrist trained at institutions including Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University, and NHS Foundation Trusts in London.

It argues that repeated public statements questioning his political ambitions have damaged his reputation and credibility.

Dispute over political contacts

The notice also alleges that Baidyanath was approached by individuals associated with IPAC, the political consultancy firm that previously worked with TMC, requesting him to consider contesting from the Barasat Assembly constituency.

It further claims that he was contacted multiple times by party-linked representatives encouraging him to enter electoral politics—an allegation he has denied.

Ultimatum issued to TMC leaders

The notice demands that all named leaders retract the alleged false statements and issue a public apology within 15 days.

It warns that failure to comply could result in civil and criminal legal action.

TMC leadership yet to respond

As of now, Mamata Banerjee and the other TMC leaders named in the notice have not issued any official response to the allegations or the legal notice.

The development adds to ongoing internal tensions within the Trinamool Congress amid reports of factional disagreements within the party.