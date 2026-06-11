TMC Crisis Deepens: Mamata Banerjee's close aide Kalyan Banerjee revolts, slams 'bhaipo' Abhishek, says 'won't tolerate arrogance'

TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee publicly criticised Abhishek Banerjee while reaffirming loyalty to Mamata Banerjee. His remarks come amid reports of growing dissent and leadership differences within the party

Amid the ongoing internal rift within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), senior party leader and Mamata Banerjee's close aide, Kalyan Banerjee, has publicly criticised party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. His remarks have reignited discussions about possible differences within the party leadership.

Kalyan Banerjee, who has been defending the TMC amid growing dissent and a series of exits by party leaders, said that while his support for Mamata Banerjee remains unchanged, he has serious reservations about the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

"I am still with Didi, but I will not tolerate Abhishek Banerjee's arrogance. I have withdrawn from all cases related to him," Kalyan Banerjee said.

His comments have attracted attention at a time when the party is facing internal challenges and growing speculation about divisions within its ranks.

'If Didi chooses Abhishek...'

Speaking about his future in the party, Kalyan Banerjee said the decision ultimately rests with Mamata Banerjee.

"Let Didi decide what she wants to do. Till now, I am with her," he said, adding, "If Didi decides to go with Abhishek, then I will decide my own course."

The remarks are being viewed as one of the strongest public criticisms of Abhishek Banerjee from within the party.

Growing tensions within TMC

The comments come amid reports of increasing dissatisfaction among a section of TMC leaders following the party's recent electoral setback against the BJP.

According to reports, a group of party legislators has expressed reservations about Abhishek Banerjee's leadership style and has sought greater involvement of Mamata Banerjee in guiding the organisation. The dissenting faction is reportedly led by expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee.

Raising concerns over party unity

Similar concerns have surfaced at the parliamentary level, with reports of several leaders distancing themselves from the party. Political observers believe these developments could pose a challenge to the TMC's internal cohesion in the coming months.

Recent political movements involving leaders such as Sushmita Dev and Prakash Baraik have further fuelled speculation about possible realignments, although no official announcements regarding their future political plans have been made.