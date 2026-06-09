TMC Crisis Deepens: Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar revolts against Mamata Banerjee, says ‘sar katega, jhukega nahi’

The Trinamool Congress is facing a major internal crisis as rebel MPs and MLAs challenge Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. Led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Ritabrata Banerjee, dissent within the party has raised concerns about a possible split and its future political stability.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing one of the most serious internal crises in its history, with growing rebellion among both its lawmakers and parliamentarians threatening party unity. The latest developments have put party chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee under increasing pressure as dissent spreads across different levels of the organisation.

The turmoil began last week when a group of 58 MLAs backed rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee’s claim to the position of Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly. Now, signs of a similar split have emerged in the party’s Lok Sabha unit.

Rebel MPs explore separate political path

A group of TMC MPs, reportedly led by senior parliamentarian Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, held meetings in New Delhi to discuss their future political strategy. The meetings have sparked speculation that a significant section of the party’s Lok Sabha members may break away and function independently.

Sources indicate that discussions were held with leaders associated with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Reports suggest that nearly 20 MPs are prepared to support the NDA while seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc.

If the group secures the backing of two-thirds of TMC’s Lok Sabha members, it could potentially avoid disqualification under anti-defection rules.

Kakoli Ghosh voices frustration

Speaking publicly about the developments, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said her decision was driven by concerns over governance and the party’s recent direction. While reaffirming her long association with Mamata Banerjee, she argued that the TMC had drifted away from the ideals that once attracted widespread public support.

She cited issues related to administration, law and order, and governance, claiming that the state had witnessed a decline in several sectors over the past few years.

At the same time, she made it clear that she was prepared to face political consequences for her stand, saying she would not back down under pressure.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh says, "Mera sar katega lekin jhukega nahi... Maine bohot seh liya... I did not come here after Mamata Banerjee became Chief Minister in 2011; I have been fighting here for 40 years. And as I said, the words of such people have absolutely… pic.twitter.com/KKmfQlpUFl — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

Challenges mount for Mamata Banerjee

The crisis has been compounded by other setbacks within the party. Senior leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray recently resigned from the Rajya Sabha, while uncertainty surrounds the future roles of several prominent municipal leaders.

With rebellion emerging simultaneously in the Assembly, Parliament, and local bodies, the TMC leadership faces a difficult task in restoring unity. Political observers believe the coming weeks could prove crucial in determining whether the party can contain the unrest or faces a larger organisational split ahead of future elections.