TMC clean sweeps assembly bypolls; Mamata Banerjee says NRC reason for BJP defeat

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) called it a curtain-raiser to the 2021 Assembly elections in the state. For the Trinamool Congress (TMC), it was an acid test.

When the last rounds of the bypolls held across three constituencies of West Bengal – Kharagpur Sadar, Karimpur and Kaliaganj - were being counted, it became crystal clear that the TMC had regained its lost ground, thwarting BJP’s goals of bagging all three seats.

TMC registered a clean sweep in all three assembly seats where bypolls were held and party supremo Mamata Banerjee blamed NRC for BJP’s setback.

“Arrogance of the BJP has been rejected by the people. They have been threatening to bring NRC, drive citizens away and usurp their rights. We are all citizens. Everyone has their right. They have been living in this country for a long time,” said Banerjee.

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh ruled out claims of NRC campaign backfiring.

“NRC was not the reason for the results of the bypolls. We will clean sweep in 2021 assembly elections in the state. As far as losing the Kharagpur Sadar seat is concerned, we were not allowed to campaign properly and TMC misused the administration and prevented people from voting in our favour,” said Ghosh.

While party insiders in TMC believed that they would bag the Karimpur seat, they were taken surprised with the results of the two other seats that gave a clear lead to the TMC. As the counting for the fifth round began, BJP had been trailing with a huge margin in Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur seat.

However, TMC won by a small margin in the Kaliaganj seat with 2414 votes.

“In the last 22 years, since Trinamool was formed, we never won in Kharagpur and Kaliaganj. We have won these seats now. This is a big blessing of the people. We dedicate this victory to them. We will keep working for the people. Non-Bengali speaking people voted for us in Kharagpur. They are also citizens of Bangla. They are also our pride. Minorities, Hindus, Rajbanshis – everyone voted for us,” said Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

TMC’s Tapan Deb Singha won by 2,414 votes in the Kaliaganj seat by defeating BJP’s Kamal Chandra Sarkar. In Karimpur seat, TMC’s Bimalendu Sinha Roy won by a whopping 23,910 votes. TMC’s Pradip Sarkar bagged the Kharagpur Sadar seat with a margin of 20,853 votes.

Losing the Kharagpur Sadar seat is a major setback for the BJP as the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh is an MP from the area.

While TMC’s vote share stood at 47.50%, BJP’s vote share in the bypolls was 39.31%.

On the other hand, Banerjee said there will be no victory rallies as she thanked the people. “The blessings and love that people have showered on us, has resulted in the landslide victory. Our culture is different from BJP’s hence we will not carry out any victory rallies. I will humbly thank the people who voted for us,” she added.