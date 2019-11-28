TMC clean sweeps assembly bypolls; Mamata Banerjee says NRC reason for BJP defeat

Headlines

Two low intensity bomb thrown outside Patna single screen showing Gadar 2, suspects arrested

IPL stars Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma part of Team India squad for upcoming 3-match India vs Ireland T20I series

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani accuses Made in Heaven of using his clothes without giving due credit

Wordle 790 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 18

'Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's cinema has destroyed the cultural fabric of India' says Vivek Agnihotri | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Two low intensity bomb thrown outside Patna single screen showing Gadar 2, suspects arrested

IPL stars Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma part of Team India squad for upcoming 3-match India vs Ireland T20I series

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani accuses Made in Heaven of using his clothes without giving due credit

10 Fruits to boost stamina

World Cup 2023: AI imagines star Indian cricketers as children

Lifestyle habits that are damaging your eyesight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Two low intensity bomb thrown outside Patna single screen showing Gadar 2, suspects arrested

'Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's cinema has destroyed the cultural fabric of India' says Vivek Agnihotri | Exclusive

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani accuses Made in Heaven of using his clothes without giving due credit

HomeIndia

India

TMC clean sweeps assembly bypolls; Mamata Banerjee says NRC reason for BJP defeat

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) called it a curtain-raiser to the 2021 Assembly elections in the state. For the Trinamool Congress (TMC), it was an acid test.

article-main
Latest News

Pooja Mehta

Updated: Nov 28, 2019, 09:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) called it a curtain-raiser to the 2021 Assembly elections in the state. For the Trinamool Congress (TMC), it was an acid test.

When the last rounds of the bypolls held across three constituencies of West Bengal – Kharagpur Sadar, Karimpur and Kaliaganj - were being counted, it became crystal clear that the TMC had regained its lost ground, thwarting BJP’s goals of bagging all three seats.

TMC registered a clean sweep in all three assembly seats where bypolls were held and party supremo Mamata Banerjee blamed NRC for BJP’s setback.

“Arrogance of the BJP has been rejected by the people. They have been threatening to bring NRC, drive citizens away and usurp their rights. We are all citizens. Everyone has their right. They have been living in this country for a long time,” said Banerjee.

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh ruled out claims of NRC campaign backfiring. 

“NRC was not the reason for the results of the bypolls. We will clean sweep in 2021 assembly elections in the state. As far as losing the Kharagpur Sadar seat is concerned, we were not allowed to campaign properly and TMC misused the administration and prevented people from voting in our favour,” said Ghosh.

While party insiders in TMC believed that they would bag the Karimpur seat, they were taken surprised with the results of the two other seats that gave a clear lead to the TMC. As the counting for the fifth round began, BJP had been trailing with a huge margin in Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur seat. 

However, TMC won by a small margin in the Kaliaganj seat with 2414 votes.

“In the last 22 years, since Trinamool was formed, we never won in Kharagpur and Kaliaganj. We have won these seats now. This is a big blessing of the people. We dedicate this victory to them. We will keep working for the people. Non-Bengali speaking people voted for us in Kharagpur. They are also citizens of Bangla. They are also our pride. Minorities, Hindus, Rajbanshis – everyone voted for us,” said Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

TMC’s Tapan Deb Singha won by 2,414 votes in the Kaliaganj seat by defeating BJP’s Kamal Chandra Sarkar. In Karimpur seat, TMC’s Bimalendu Sinha Roy won by a whopping 23,910 votes. TMC’s Pradip Sarkar bagged the Kharagpur Sadar seat with a margin of 20,853 votes.

Losing the Kharagpur Sadar seat is a major setback for the BJP as the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh is an MP from the area.

While TMC’s vote share stood at 47.50%, BJP’s vote share in the bypolls was 39.31%.

On the other hand, Banerjee said there will be no victory rallies as she thanked the people. “The blessings and love that people have showered on us, has resulted in the landslide victory. Our culture is different from BJP’s hence we will not carry out any victory rallies. I will humbly thank the people who voted for us,” she added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uttarakhand: Landslides hit Jakhan village near Dehradun, 15 houses, 7 cowsheds collapsed

Ratan Tata’s half-brother Noel Tata’s Rs 2000 crore firm-led clothing brand to give tough competition to Reliance

Malaysian plane crashes into two motorists, horrifying video surface on internet

Amid OMG 2 success, Yami Gautam calls Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘first of a kind’, says ‘wish we could show it to…’

R Ashwin recalls MS Dhoni's golden words as critics target Team India for series loss vs West Indies

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE