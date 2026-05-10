TMC chief Mamata Banerjee calls for opposition unity against BJP after election setback, says 'we’ll fight this battle'

Mamata Banerjee called for a united opposition front against the BJP at national and state levels after a major election defeat.

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged opposition parties across India to come together against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), proposing a unified platform at both national and state levels. She said political forces opposed to the BJP should coordinate their efforts in West Bengal as well as in Delhi.

Addressing supporters, Banerjee described the current political situation as challenging and called for solidarity among regional and national parties. She specifically appealed to Left parties, including both moderate and radical factions, to join hands in a broader alliance. According to her, unity among opposition groups is essential for mounting an effective political response.

She also indicated openness to discussions with any party willing to participate in such a coalition, emphasising that cooperation across ideological lines may be necessary in the present political climate.

Legal Strategy After Election Defeat

Banerjee also suggested that her party is preparing for a legal battle following a significant electoral defeat in the state assembly elections. She alleged irregularities in the voting process and claimed that institutions such as the Election Commission and central security forces played a role in influencing the outcome.

Despite the setback, she asserted that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) remains committed to challenging the results through legal and constitutional means. Senior lawyers, including Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, were mentioned as part of the legal team supporting the party’s efforts.

She further added that she herself has a legal background and that several party leaders would actively participate in the legal proceedings.

Coordination With Opposition Leaders

Banerjee claimed that several national opposition leaders had reached out to her following the election results. She named leaders from various parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and regional outfits, suggesting that discussions on collective strategy were already underway.

She also said she had been in touch with multiple senior politicians across states, reflecting an attempt to build broader coordination among anti-BJP forces.

Political Tensions and Response

Earlier in the day, Banerjee took part in cultural celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata. Meanwhile, political tensions remained high following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the state assembly elections.

The BJP, however, dismissed her remarks, stating that the party was focused on governance and development. A party spokesperson said opposition leaders were free to make political statements, but insisted that the mandate reflected public support for the BJP’s agenda.

The developments signal a sharp escalation in political confrontation in West Bengal, with both sides preparing for prolonged political and legal battles.