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TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee backs viral Cockroach Janta Party : 'Fighting the good fight'

In a post on X, senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien said that the Trinamool leadership remains dedicated to "fighting the good fight," following recent meetings with the party chief and national general secretary.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 25, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee backs viral Cockroach Janta Party : 'Fighting the good fight'
Cockroach Janta Party news
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Former West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, have conveyed their "full support" for the viral Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical platform that has rapidly become one of India's most discussed online campaigns.

In a post on X, senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien said that the Trinamool leadership remains dedicated to "fighting the good fight," following recent meetings with the party chief and national general secretary.

TMC's stand on Cockroach Janta Party

“Purposive meetings all week with @mamataofficial and @abhishekaitc. Both focused on fighting the good fight. Steely resolve,” O’Brien wrote, adding, “Oh and they both expressed their fondness and full support for Cockroaches.”

These comments come in the wake of the Cockroach Janta Party's ascent. This satirical digital entity gained significant traction on social media after a controversy, amassing over 20 million Instagram followers within its first week of operation.

About Cockroach Janta Party

The Cockroach Janta Party, started by Boston-based founder Alex D., gained attention on social media after its May 16 launch. The movement took off following backlash to comments linked to Chief Justice Raj Patel, which many online users read as likening unemployed young people to “cockroaches.”

The group turned the “cockroach” label into a symbol of digital protest and quickly grew its base through satire and meme campaigns. Its website, later taken down by authorities, said members had to be “unemployed, lazy, chronically online” and able to “rant professionally.”

This viral party has gained over 20 million followers on Instagram within a week of its launch.

Meanwhile, TMC's top leaders are not the only one who has extended their support to Cockroach Janta Party, earlier, it has drawn reactions from several prominent opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Mahua Moitra.

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