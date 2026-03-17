TMC Candidate list 2026: Who is Parth Chatterjee? CM Mamata Banerjee denies ticket to former minister for West Bengal assembly elections

West Bengal assembly elections: As the Bengal assembly polls are a month away, the Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released the 291 names of candidates for West Bengal assembly seats ahead of polling, to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The vote counting will be conducted on May 4. Amid the names, one key name was missing, that of, former West Bengal education minister Parth Chatterjee. He has been suspended from the TMC since his conviction in the cash-for-jobs scam.

West Bengal assembly elections: As the Bengal assembly polls are a month away, the Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released the 291 names of candidates for West Bengal assembly seats ahead of polling, to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The vote counting will be conducted on May 4. Amid the names, one key name was missing, that of, former West Bengal education minister Parth Chatterjee. He has been suspended from the TMC since his conviction in the cash-for-jobs scam.

Who is Parth Chatterjee?

Born on October 6, 1952, in Kolkata, Chatterjee was a senior All India Trinamool Congress leader and long-time close aide of Mamata Banerjee. He was first elected MLA from Behala Paschim in 2001, and re-elected multiple times ever since. During his political journey, he served as the leader of opposition from 2006–2011 until the party came to power and was included in Mamata's cabinet in the same year. He was also made TMC Secretary General for sometime. He served in the state's Education, Commerce & Industry and IT & Electronics ministeries.

His rise from a leader of opposition to TMC’s top strategists and organisational pillars shows his political strength and influence under Mamata's political dominance. He has been seen as one of Mamata Banerjee’s most trusted aide for years and a strong and the most popopulr face of the party.

Job scam

Everything was going good until the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested in July 2022 in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in teacher recruitment. ED recovered huge cash recovery of more than Rs 50 crore during widespread raids. Among other materials seized were gold and assets from properties linked to his aide. He was sent to jail for 3 years and 3 months and was granted bail in November 2025.

Bengal Elections 2026

The party has fielded Ratna Chatterjee in his place. Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

On seat distribution, Banerjee confirmed, "Three seats TMC will not fight, we have discussed this with Anit Thapa. 291 seats TMC will contest."

TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya fielded from the Dum Dum Uttar seat, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra from the Kamarhati seat, Trinamool Congress Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port seat, Kunal Ghosh from Beleghata seat, and Dr Shashi Panja from the Shyampukur seat.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will contest from Nandigram, where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021, and from Bhabanipur, the constituency currently represented by the TMC chief, as per the first list of 144 candidates released by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.