TMC and BJP workers clash in Bengal's South 24 Parganas, police force deployed

Clashes between TMC and BJP workers broke today | Photo: PTI (Representative)

Clashes between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers broke out today (December 3) in the Hotuganj area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas. The clashes happened in a rally held by the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at Diamond Harbour in the same district.

Reports suggest that in the clash, a Trinamool office was vandalised and motorcycles have been set on fire. A large police force and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the area to maintain peace, officials said.