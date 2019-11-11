Tis Hazari clash: Lawyers call for complete abstinence from work at all Delhi district courts

As the conflict between the lawyers and the Delhi police continues to yet another day, the advocates on Monday decided to continue to stage a protest demonstration by refusing to go to work at all the district courts in the national capital. This comes after the meeting between lawyers and the Delhi police failed to bring any resolution.

"Despite our cooperation, no concrete step has been taken to arrest the police personnel who fired at advocates so there would be complete, complete and complete abstinence from work with all peaceful modes in all Delhi district courts," Dhir Singh Kasana, general secretary of the coordination committee of All District Courts Bar Associations, said on Sunday.

The Bar Association coordination committee said that a meeting was held between the members of all district courts associations and representatives of the Delhi police at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence. However, the meeting failed to bring any resolution.

The meeting went on for over an hour, general secretary Kasana said, adding that present in the meeting were top Delhi police officials including Special Commissioners of Police Satish Golcha Praveer Ranjan, Joint Commissioner Devesh Srivastava, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj. From the lawyer side, Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and all the members of the coordination committee of All District Courts Bar Associations were present.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had suggested that the issue be settled amicably. The Supreme Court had also refused to hear a plea of the lawyers seeking to ban the media from reporting the protests.

The lawyers have been protesting against a clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2, which left at least 20 cops and several advocates injured.

A day later on November 3, a group of advocates had allegedly assaulted a policeman outside the Saket district court.

Some advocates sustained bullet injuries after police allegedly opened fire on them.

A total of around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight lawyers sustained injuries in the incident.