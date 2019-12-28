Headlines

Tirupati trust clears proposal to construct Lord Balaji temples in J&K, Varanasi

Both the governments of Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh gave us proposals requesting to construct Lord's temple, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

Prasad Bhosekar

Updated: Dec 28, 2019, 11:22 PM IST

In a significant move, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board on Saturday cleared proposals to construct Lord Venkateswara temples in Jammu and Kashmir and in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

At the TTD Board meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy made the announcement.

"Both the governments of Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh gave us proposals requesting to construct Lord's temple wherein appropriate lands will be provided by the respective states," the chairman said. 

The revenue and offerings (Hundi) estimates were revised during the meeting. While the estimated budget for the financial year 2019-20 was Rs 3,116.25 crore, the revised estimates stood at Rs 3,243.19 crore. 

The revenue through Srivari Hundi (offerings - daan peti) estimated at Rs 1,231 crore, the revised estimates were pegged at Rs 1285 crore. Similarly, revenue through Prasadam receipts recorded at Rs 330 crore as against the estimated amount of Rs 270 crore.

Rs 100 crore defamation case against Telugu daily

In yet another important development, perhaps for the first time in the history of TTD, the Board has resolved to file a criminal defamation suit against a vernacular paper for Rs 100 crore for publishing "false news."

"We have also decided to file a criminal defamation suit against a Telugu Daily which affected the sentiments of millions of devotees," Reddy said, adding that "a new cyber security wing will be added to TTD which will check false propaganda in social media."

