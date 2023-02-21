Search icon
Tirupati Temple to introduce new system for darshan from March 1, details inside

Tirupati Temple will introduce facial recognition technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntham 2 and AMS systems from March 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh is one the most famous temples in India. The temple is also the world's richest Hindu temple. Now from March 1, the temple will introduce a facial recognition system for the devotees. The decision is aimed at removing the loopholes in the existing system regarding darshan and accommodation to the devotees at the hill shrine of Tirumala. 

Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD), the trust that manages the temple, has said that step is being taken to provide more effective services to thousands of devotees. The facial recognition system will be launched on an experimental basis, it said.

TTD said that the new technology will be used to prevent a devotee from procuring more tokens. "TTD set to introduce Facial Recognition Technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntham 2 and AMS systems from March 1 onwards," said a notification on the temple's website. 

"This new tech system will be used to prevent a person from procuring more tokens in Sarva Darshan Complex and also at the Caution Deposit refund counters," it added.

Reports suggest that some irregularities have been taking place including issuing laddu prasadam, sarva darshanam tokens, and allotting accommodation to the devotees. 

Tirupati is located on Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh. Last year in November, the TTD declared its net worth for the first time since its founding in 1933. The documents revealed that the world-famous Lord Venkateswara temple's net worth is over Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

