Tirupati temple resumes 'Darshan' for old people, young children after 8 months

Specified categories of devotees should use the existing channels for booking Darshan of the deity at their own risk and cost said, temple officials.

Eight months after COVID-19 lockdown in the country, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has resumed 'Darshan' for devotees above 65 years of age, children below 10 years and pregnant women under strict COVID guidelines.

"TTD decided to resume the Srivari Darshan for above category of devotees henceforth but within the framework of Covid-19 guidelines and all health safeguards prescribed by the authorities," said temple official.

'Darshan' at the Tirupati temple was suspended on March 20 but after it was resumed in June the mentioned age group people were not allowed for health reasons.

However, the TTD kept receiving requests from several devotees, for tonsuring, ear piercing, annaprasana (ceremonial feeding of infants) and shashtipurti (wedding jubilees such as golden, platinum and others), which forced the temple authorities to take a decision in this regard.

Similar appeals and requests were also relayed by devotees during several dial-your-eo (executive officer) programmes in the last few months.

"Recognising and honouring the sentiments of devotees, TTD decided to resume the Srivari Darshan for the above category of devotees," said the official.

However, the temple management has made it clear that the specified categories of devotees should use the existing channels for booking 'Darshan of the deity at their own risk and cost.

"These devotees have to go for `Darshan` in general queue lines only as no special queue line arrangements have been made for them," he added.

Famous for its riches, Tirupati temple attracts millions of devotees.

(With IANS inputs)