Malnutrition is improving, but still a big challenge for children and women in India.

In a rare act of devotion, a Chennai-based Jain couple donated gold jewellery worth Rs 206 crore to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirupati temple on Thursday. The donation was made in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

What was donated?

Vardhaman and Radhika Jain handed over 121 kg of diamond-studded gold jewellery to TTD priests at Tirumala, in one of the biggest offerings ever made to the temple. The couple said they donated after receiving divine inspiration, a gesture that reflects deep faith and has drawn wide attention for its value.

What did Chief Minister Naidu say?

Speaking after the ceremony, CM Naidu thanked the couple and called the donation an extraordinary expression of faith. "Donating gold ornaments worth Rs 206 crore to Lord Venkateswara is an exceptional act. The Jain couple have come forward with this offering out of their deep devotion and faith in the deity. I consider myself fortunate to have been part of this historic occasion," he said.

According to Naidu, Tirumala represents devotion and faith, a custom that dates back to the period of Sri Krishnadevaraya. He described how the temple was enhanced with priceless contributions throughout ages by monarchs like as the Pallavas, Cholas, Cheras, Pandyas, Mysore and Maratha kings. Sharing a personal experience, Naidu recalled surviving the Alipiri bomb attack. He said, "Lord Venkateswara gave me a new lease of life. It was His blessings that saved me."

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What is the plan ahead?

Naidu asked TTD to preserve the temple's holiness and concentrate on the environment, Vedic customs, and cow conservation. While urging the rich to support society like the Jain couple, he revealed plans for the 'Vruksho Govindam' project, improved temple infrastructure, 5,000 new temples in Andhra Pradesh, and stronger annadanam, healthcare and education.

Child malnutrition in India has improved but remains high. Stunting in children under five fell from 31.2% in NFHS-5 (2019-21) to 25% in NFHS-6 (2023-24), and underweight declined from 29.6% to 23.1%, helped by better maternal care and immunisation. However, wasting was 16.1% in NFHS-5; only 9.3% of children aged 6-23 months got an adequate diet, and anaemia still affects around 59-63% of young children and about 59% of women aged 15-49.