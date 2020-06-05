Tirupati set to open doors on June 8, trial run with employees on first two days

Darshan will commence on an experimental basis from June 8 onwards and only 500 pilgrims will be allowed every day between 6:30 am and 7:30 am.

The temple management of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to reopen the doors for darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy on June 8, almost 80 days after it was closed due to coronavirus lockdown, TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said on Friday.

The TTD Board Chief along with TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and Tirupati JEO P Basant Kumar, elaborated on the arrangements and measures taken up by TTD in view of the recommencement of Darshan from Monday onwards during a lengthy media conference at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday.

Darshan will commence on an experimental basis from June 8 onwards, it was announced. Only 500 pilgrims will be allowed every day between 6:30 am and 7:30 am.

Initially, the darshan will be provided on an experimental basis to the employees of TTD and their families who shall book darshan slots using Intranet facility on June 8 and 9. for this the employees have to book their darshan slots on June 6 and 7.

As per the guidelines of the Central government, 65 years and above old senior citizens and below 10 years old children are barred from darshan.

On June 10, time slot tokens will be issues to Tirumala locals for 500 persons per hour in the time slot token counters at Tirumala.

From June 11 onwards, 3000 tokens of Rs 300 each will be issued to devotees in an online manner. The online quota for booking will be available from June 8 onwards.

VIP break darshan will commence from June 11 onwards. Every day the VIP break will be between 6:30 am and 7:30 am and will be given to only Self Protocol VIPs only and no recommendation letters will be entertained.

Devotees will be provided with herbal hand sanitizers near Srivari Hundi to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through hundi cloth.

Accommodation in Tirumala will be organised on alternate (Odd-Odd, Even-Even) mode to pilgrims and only two persons per room will be allowed to stay in Tirumala only for 24hours. No extension of the rooms will be provided.

A 12-hour gap for re-allotment of rooms will be maintained and sanitization of rooms will be carried out for every two hours.