Tirupatiâ€“Sainagar Shirdi Express derails near Koduru railway station in Andhra; all passengers safe

Shirdi Express from Tirupati to Sainagar Shirdi got derailed at Koduru railway station in Andhra Pradesh early on Tuesday. No passenger was, however, injured in the accident.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am when the train (17417) was about to enter the Koduru Railway station, The Hindu reported.

One of the coaches, a sleeper coach reserved for ladies, derailed off the track but the driver brought the train to a halt before any more damage was caused.

The damaged coach was separated and the passengers were shifted to another coach before the train departed around 12 noon.