Tirupati reopens its doors, guidelines issued in view of coronavirus outbreak

The temple management of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) reopens its doors today for the darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, almost 80 days after it was closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown. Earlier last week, TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy had confirmed that the temple would reopen its doors on June 8.

It may be recalled that the Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala, which is visited by millions of people every year, was closed around 80 days ago.

So what are the arrangements and measures that are to be taken up by the TTD in view of the recommencement of Darshan from today onwards?

The TTD Trust Board Chief, along with TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, and Tirupati JEO P Basant Kumar, had a few days back elaborated on this issue during a lengthy media conference at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala.

Darshan will commence on an experimental basis from today (i.e. June 8, Monday) onwards, it was announced. Only 500 pilgrims will be allowed daily between 6:30 AM - 7:30 AM.

Initially, the darshan will be provided on an experimental basis to the employees of TTD and their families who shall book darshan slots using the Intranet facility For this purpose, the employees had to book their darshan slots on June 6 and 7.

As per the guidelines of the Central government, 65 years and above old senior citizens and below 10 years old children are barred from darshan.

On June 10, time slot tokens will be issued to Tirumala locals for 500 persons per hour in the time slot token counters at Tirumala.

From June 11 onwards, 3000 tokens of Rs 300 each will be issued to devotees in an online manner. The online quota for booking will be available from June 8 onwards.

VIP break darshan will commence from June 11 onwards. Every day, the VIP break will be between 6:30 AM and 7:30 AM and will be given to only Self Protocol VIPs only and no recommendation letters will be entertained.

Devotees will be provided with herbal hand sanitizers near Srivari Hundi to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through hundi cloth.

Accommodation in Tirumala will be organised on an alternate (Odd-Odd, Even-Even) mode to pilgrims and only two persons per room will be allowed to stay in Tirumala only for 24 hours. No extension of the rooms will be provided.

A 12-hour gap for re-allotment of rooms will be maintained and sanitization of rooms will be carried out every two hours.