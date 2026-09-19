From animal fat claims to palm oil: Fresh ED raid hits Tirupati laddu supply chain

Old controversy related to Tirupati laddu that rocked Andhra Pradesh in 2024 resurfaced after the Enforcement Department (ED) arrested Sukriti Foods promoter Kailash Chand Mangla for allegedly supplying adulterated ghee mixed with palm oil and chemicals to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam(TTD).

The iconic Tirupati Laddu has hit the headlines once again, and this time too for the wrong reason. Earlier in 2024, it was alleged that animal fat was being used in the laddus being distributed to thousands of devotees every day in the world-famous Hindu shrine. Now, it has been alleged that palm oil instead of ghee has been used in the "prasadam" offered to the god. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sukriti Foods promoter Kailash Chand Mangla in an alleged money laundering case. His company supplied Agmark Special Grade Cow Ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). The ED sleuths have found that refined palm oil, palm kernel oil, palmolein and various chemicals were used in manufacturing the ghee supplied to the TTD, which used it in making lakhs of laddus every day. The chemicals used in manufacturing the ghee included MG-90, monoglycerides, Myvacet Soft 400 and acetic acid ester.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, TTD ghee adulteration

The ED claims that Mangla manufactured adulterated ghee worth Rs 230 crore during 2019 and 2024 and supplied the ghee valued at Rs 96 crore to the TTD. Quoting ED officials, PTI wrote, "Mangla created and maintained false records relating to the sale and purchase of ghee and refined palm oil, to conceal the actual utilisation of adulterants and create an appearance of legitimate production and supply of genuine cow ghee".

(Tirupati laddu being made at the TTD kitchen.)

Earlier in 2024, the controversy began after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the Tirupati laddu contained beef tallow, fish oil, and pig lard under the aegis of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. A laboratory established by the National Dairy Development Board conducted tests. One sample failed the quality test, indicating that adulteration indeed took place. The TTD took prompt action against some of its employees. The Union Health Ministry issued a show-cause notice to the company that supplied the ghee.

Andhra Pradesh News

Coming under political and public pressure, the Andhra Pradesh government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers of IGP rank and above. It was asked to submit a report to the government. However, the Supreme Court, in its order on September 30, 2024, said that there was no conclusive evidence to suggest that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

(TTD officials inspecting making of laddus.)

In the recent controversy, Mangla is still in judicial custody; the ED has said its probe in the TTD ghee adulteration case has found alleged use of adulterants in cow ghee supplied to the TTD.

GI tag laddu

Tirupati laddu, also called Tirumala laddu or Srivari laddu, is a prasadam at the Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The laddu evolved from a sweet called Manoharam and was introduced as the prasadam in 1715. Now, these laddus are made in the temple's kitchen, Laddu Potu, run by the TTD. It received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2009 to protect its authenticity. About 600 people, including hundreds of cooks, make thousands of the laddus every day. There are variations like the Proktham Laddu and Asthanam Laddu. and a purification ritual.