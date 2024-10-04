Twitter
India

Tirupati Laddu Row: Supreme Court orders probe by SIT under CBI supervision

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the allegations that 'the ghee used in making famous Tirupati Laddus contained animal fats during the previous YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh'.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the allegations that 'the ghee used in making famous 'Prasadam' at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala contained animal fats during the previous YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh'. 

The SIT, which is to be set up under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), will consist of  consist of two state police officers and one member of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The top court observed that the allegations had the potential to hurt sentiments of people and hence the investigation would be monitored by the CBI. 

A bench, comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, made the remarks when it was hearing petitions demanding a court-monitored probe into the allegations. 

In the previous hearing on Monday, the SC questioned the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government in Andhra Pradesh over its decision to publicly comment on the issue before finding concrete evidence. 

The court observed that there was 'no justification for the Chief Minister to publicy comment on the issue' involving sentiments of devotees. It also warned against political interference in such sensitive matters of faith and sentiments. 

The bench also expressed suspicion regarding the SIT, initially formed under the state goverment's supervision and directed it to halt its probe. 

What is the issue around Tirupati Laddu?

Earlier in September, the ruling TDP alleged that the ghee which was used an ingredient in making Tirupati Laddu Prasadam contained animal fats such as fish oil, pork etc under the previous YSRCP regime. The allegations triggered massive controversies with several political leaders resorting to 'blame games'. 

Fuelling the controversies, the Tirupati Temple trust backed CM Chandrababu Naidu's claim and stated that the 'Prasadam samples had been tampered with'. 

 

