Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe into 'adulteration' temporarily stalled until SC hearing

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

Who is Chetan Singh Solanki, 'Solar Man of India' whose pic wearing torn socks at 5-star hotel went viral?

This man had come to India for two years but stayed to start firm with Rs 95000, now Ratan Tata wants to acquire for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

Who is Chetan Singh Solanki, 'Solar Man of India' whose pic wearing torn socks at 5-star hotel went viral?

Who is Chetan Singh Solanki, 'Solar Man of India' whose pic wearing torn socks at 5-star hotel went viral?

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Meet Prashant Kishor, the 'Arvind Kejriwal' of Bihar

Meet Prashant Kishor, the 'Arvind Kejriwal' of Bihar

Malta fruit health benefits: 10 reasons to eat sweet orange daily

Malta fruit health benefits: 10 reasons to eat sweet orange daily

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो मे�ं जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

HomeIndia

India

Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe into 'adulteration' temporarily stalled until SC hearing

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 06:47 PM IST

Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe into 'adulteration' temporarily stalled until SC hearing
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Andhra Pradesh DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has said that the state government constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) will temporarily stall its probe into the alleged 'adulteration' of Tirupati laddus with animal fats case as the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

Over the last two days, the SIT has probed the procurement and sampling processes, trying to understand how it is possible to adulterate the laddus, said Rao. "First they (SIT) have to understand the process, study it and take all the information, but in the meantime, an order has come from the Supreme Court and in line with that, we have stopped it (probe)," the DGP said while speaking to reporters.

When the case is being examined under the purview of the apex court, it is not appropriate to talk more, he said, hinting at the next hearing of the case in the Supreme Court on October 3. The top court was hearing a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ'Will not give resignation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hardens stand as Lokayukta begins MUDA probe

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's company receives green light for Rs 70592 crore merger, shares dip by 3%

Mukesh Ambani's company receives green light for Rs 70592 crore merger, shares dip by 3%

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

Tirupati laddoo row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested; Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Naidu of..

Tirupati laddoo row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested; Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Naidu of..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Nita Ambani channels 90s Bollywood glam in gorgeous red saree for dinner night at Antilia

Nita Ambani channels 90s Bollywood glam in gorgeous red saree for dinner night at Antilia

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement