Tirupati Laddu row: Jagan Reddy writes to PM Modi over CM Naidu 'spreading lies with...'

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take action against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for accusing the YSRCP of adulterating the Tirupati laddoo.

In his letter, the former chief minister criticized Naidu’s "reckless" and "politically motivated" remarks, stating that they hurt the sentiments of devotees and "tarnished the sanctity" of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board.

"Lord Venkateshwara has crores of Hindu devotees not just in India but across the globe, and if the delicate situation is not handled carefully, these lies could precipitate a widespread agony, having far-reaching consequences on various fronts," Reddy wrote.

He appealed to PM Modi to "bring the truth to light, restoring the trust and faith of the devotees."

"This is indeed a lie spread with political motives and this false propaganda has the potential to hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees across the globe," Reddy reiterated in the letter.

He also pointed out that the TTD is an independent board comprising "strong devotees of eminence from diverse backgrounds" as well as individuals recommended by union ministers and chief ministers of other states.

"It is noteworthy that some of the current members of the TTD board are also affiliated to the BJP as well. The Board of Trustees is vested with the power to oversee the administration of the TTD, and the State Government of Andhra Pradesh has little role in the management of affairs of the Tirumala Venkateswara temple," he explained.

Reddy emphasized that stringent compliance checks are conducted to ensure the quality of ghee used in the temple. He noted that a strict e-tendering process, NABL-accredited lab tests, and multi-level checks are carried out before any material is approved, underscoring that these measures were also in place during the Telugu Desam Party's previous term.

He further mentioned that there have been instances in the past when tankers were rejected due to substandard ghee.

"With such robust procedures and practices in place, it is impossible for adulterated ghee to pass through and be used in the preparations of the prasadam," Reddy asserted.

"A responsible Chief Minister should in fact, attempt to bring to the attention of the public the robustness of the checks and balances in place to give them comfort as to the sanctity of the functioning of the TTD. The way in which Mr. Naidu acted was in a manner totally devoid of social responsibility," he concluded.