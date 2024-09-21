Tirupati Laddoo row: Who supplied ghee to Balaji temple? Why did Nandini opt out? Controversy explained

The controversy over Tirupati Laddoo has turned into a political slugfest after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams backed Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's claim that 'animal fat was present in the ghee supplied to the Balaji temple'.

The controversy over Tirupati Balaji Laddoo prasadam snowballed into a massive slugfest after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, backed the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s claim that 'animal fat was present in the ghee which was used in preparing the famous Prasadam during the previous YSRCP regime'.

Moreover, the opposition YSRCP dubbed the accusations as 'atrocious' and claimed that the state government is 'making wild statements for political gains'.

Citing the NDDB CALF lab report findings, the TDP alleged that the ghee used in making Laddoo Prasadam contained animal fats such as lard and fish oil during the YSRCP regime, triggering political word war across the partylines. The YSRCP, meanwhile, has refuted the claims.

The test was conducted in July this year after the state government received complaints of a change in taste of the sweets served as 'Prasadam' at renowned Tirupati Balaji temple.

Who supplied ghee to the temple?

AR Dairy Food Private Limited, a Tamil Nadu-based dairy firm, supplied ghee to Lord Tirupati Balaji temple. However, the firm has claimed that its product samples were duly cleared by authorities certifying its quality. The Dindigul-based firm further stated that whenever ghee was supplied to the temple, it was sent along with duly accredited lab reports.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the head of quality control at AR Dairy refuted the claims and said that the ghee samples sent for testing were not from the dairy firm.

"First of all, the NDDB lab test report does not say that the ghee sample was from A R Diary. The report also mentions that there is a possibility of false positive results. TTD accepted the tankers of ghee we provided this June and July only after test reports were to their satisfaction. We stopped supplying after July as TTD changed the vendors. There are a number of reasons why traces of foreign fat may be found in ghee, including cow feed. That ghee sample cannot be from A R Dairy Food Private Limited, that is our stand," she said.

What did the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams say?

A day after the allegations came to light, TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao backed the claims and stated that the lab tests suggested adulteration in the ghee and that the board was in the process of 'blacklisting' the ghee supplier. He also said that the suppliers took advantage of the lack of an in-housing lab facility at the temple.

“Now the reason for the lack of quality is not having an in-house lab, sending the samples to outside labs for testing and unviable rates,” Shyamala Rao said while addressing a press conference in Tirupati.

The TTD executive officer further claimed that the ghee tankers sent by AR foods were found to be of substandard quality.

"Even after warning, four ghee tankers sent by AR Foods were prima facie found to be of substandard quality. The S-value analysis carried out on the sample sent to the reputed NDDB CALF, Anand (lab), fell outside the standard limits, suggesting the presence of foreign fats such as soya bean, sunflower, palm kernel fat or even lard and beef tallow", said Rao.

Why did Nandini opt out of the ghee supply to Tirupati supply?

Nandini by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) reportedly opted out of a tender for supplying ghee to the temple in 2023. According to a News18 report, the KMF said that it was selling the ghee at Rs 400 per kilogram and that it could not match the lower prices offered by other companies to the temple trust. However, the KMF began supplying ghee to Tirupati temple in the recent past months following Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's directive.

As the controversy was triggered, Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy said that only Nandini ghee supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) will be used in making the prasada at the major temples in the state.

"A circular will be issued today or tomorrow to all major temples in Karnataka mandating the use of only KMF's Nandini ghee in prasada. We will also test the prasada given at these temples," Reddy said.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda spoke to CM Naidu

Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that he had sought a report from CM Chandrababu Naidu on the matter and affirmed that the matter would be examined by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and suitable action would be taken against those involved.