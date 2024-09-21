Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 625 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

Tirupati Laddoo row: Who supplied ghee to Balaji temple? Why did Nandini opt out? Controversy explained

Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

Watch: Chaos erupts as crowd loots fish tank after CM Nitish Kumar's inauguration in Bihar, video goes viral

Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM at Raj Niwas today, ceremony likely to be low-key affair due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 625 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 625 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian city

Here’s how much Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, others charge per episode for Laughter Chefs

Here’s how much Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, others charge per episode for Laughter Chefs

8 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

8 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

8 animals that never sleep

8 animals that never sleep

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

सड़क पर खड़ा हुआ था नगर निगम का टैंकर और अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ, डरा देगा पुणे का Viral Video

सड़क पर खड़ा हुआ था नगर निगम का टैंकर और अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ, डरा देगा पुणे का Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

This Shah Rukh film was rejected by Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, has now crossed Rs 100-crore mark upon re-release

This Shah Rukh film was rejected by Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, has now crossed Rs 100-crore mark upon re-release

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

HomeIndia

India

Tirupati Laddoo row: Who supplied ghee to Balaji temple? Why did Nandini opt out? Controversy explained

The controversy over Tirupati Laddoo has turned into a political slugfest after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams backed Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's claim that 'animal fat was present in the ghee supplied to the Balaji temple'.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

Tirupati Laddoo row: Who supplied ghee to Balaji temple? Why did Nandini opt out? Controversy explained
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (From left to right)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The controversy over Tirupati Balaji Laddoo prasadam snowballed into a massive slugfest after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, backed the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s claim that 'animal fat was present in the ghee which was used in preparing the famous Prasadam during the previous YSRCP regime'. 

Moreover, the opposition YSRCP dubbed the accusations as 'atrocious' and claimed that the state government is 'making wild statements for political gains'. 

Citing the NDDB CALF lab report findings, the TDP alleged that the ghee used in making Laddoo Prasadam contained animal fats such as lard and fish oil during the YSRCP regime, triggering political word war across the partylines. The YSRCP, meanwhile, has refuted the claims. 

The test was conducted in July this year after the state government received complaints of a change in taste of the sweets served as 'Prasadam' at renowned Tirupati Balaji temple. 

Who supplied ghee to the temple?

AR Dairy Food Private Limited, a Tamil Nadu-based dairy firm, supplied ghee to Lord Tirupati Balaji temple. However, the firm has claimed that its product samples were duly cleared by authorities certifying its quality. The Dindigul-based firm further stated that whenever ghee was supplied to the temple, it was sent along with duly accredited lab reports. 

According to a report by The Indian Express, the head of quality control at AR Dairy refuted the claims and said that the ghee samples sent for testing were not from the dairy firm. 

"First of all, the NDDB lab test report does not say that the ghee sample was from A R Diary. The report also mentions that there is a possibility of false positive results. TTD accepted the tankers of ghee we provided this June and July only after test reports were to their satisfaction. We stopped supplying after July as TTD changed the vendors. There are a number of reasons why traces of foreign fat may be found in ghee, including cow feed. That ghee sample cannot be from A R Dairy Food Private Limited, that is our stand," she said. 

What did the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams say?

A day after the allegations came to light, TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao backed the claims and stated that the lab tests suggested adulteration in the ghee and that the board was in the process of 'blacklisting' the ghee supplier. He also said that the suppliers took advantage of the lack of an in-housing lab facility at the temple. 

“Now the reason for the lack of quality is not having an in-house lab, sending the samples to outside labs for testing and unviable rates,” Shyamala Rao said while addressing a press conference in Tirupati. 

The TTD executive officer further claimed that the ghee tankers sent by AR foods were found to be of substandard quality. 

"Even after warning, four ghee tankers sent by AR Foods were prima facie found to be of substandard quality. The S-value analysis carried out on the sample sent to the reputed NDDB CALF, Anand (lab), fell outside the standard limits, suggesting the presence of foreign fats such as soya bean, sunflower, palm kernel fat or even lard and beef tallow", said Rao. 

Why did Nandini opt out of the ghee supply to Tirupati supply?

Nandini by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) reportedly opted out of a tender for supplying ghee to the temple in 2023. According to a News18 report, the KMF said that it was selling the ghee at Rs 400 per kilogram and that it could not match the lower prices offered by other companies to the temple trust. However, the KMF began supplying ghee to Tirupati temple in the recent past months following Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's directive. 

As the controversy was triggered, Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy said that only Nandini ghee supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) will be used in making the prasada at the major temples in the state. 

"A circular will be issued today or tomorrow to all major temples in Karnataka mandating the use of only KMF's Nandini ghee in prasada. We will also test the prasada given at these temples," Reddy said.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda spoke to CM Naidu

Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that he had sought a report from CM Chandrababu Naidu on the matter and affirmed that the matter would be examined by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and suitable action would be taken against those involved. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being called 'sasta Bigg Boss': 'Wish there was more...'| Exclusive

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being called 'sasta Bigg Boss': 'Wish there was more...'| Exclusive

Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav promised to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter: 'He used to...'

Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav promised to only marry her despite engagement to Raj Kapoor's daughter: 'He used to...'

Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'secret' dating profiles leaked; netizens say 'if they can't get...'

Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'secret' dating profiles leaked; netizens say 'if they can't get...'

'Not the party with which Mahatma Gandhi was associated': PM Modi slams Congress, says it is being run by...

'Not the party with which Mahatma Gandhi was associated': PM Modi slams Congress, says it is being run by...

Big win for ISRO: Centre approves Chandrayaan-4, Venus mission and a space station; allocates Rs...

Big win for ISRO: Centre approves Chandrayaan-4, Venus mission and a space station; allocates Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

Meet actor who sold detergent to pay school fees, starved for several days; then became India's most...

Meet actor who sold detergent to pay school fees, starved for several days; then became India's most...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement