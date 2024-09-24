Twitter
India

Tirupati laddoo row: Notice to ghee supplier; purification ritual at temple; more PILs filed

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

Tirupati laddoo row: Notice to ghee supplier; purification ritual at temple; more PILs filed
Photo: PTI
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer J Shyamala Rao on Monday said here that devotees can set aside their apprehensions regarding laddus at the temple as the sanctity of the 'prasadams' have been restored with a four-hour purification ritual.

The ritual was aimed at propitiating Lord Venkateswara Swamy from the alleged sacrilegious practices such as mixing animal fats in making Tirupati laddus and others.

The quality of laddus at the Tirupati temple came under national spotlight after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently claimed that substandard ingredients and animal fats were used in making the laddus under the previous YSRCP government. YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has denied all charges.

“The holy ritual was a sin-free ritual. As part of it Vastu Suddhi (and) Kumbhajala Samprokshana were carried out by the ritwiks (priests),” Rao was quoted as saying in a press release.

According to the temple body, Shanti Homam was conducted as per the tenets of 'Vaikhanasa Agama' in the 'Yagashala' (ritual place) of Tirumala temple from 6 am to 10 am to ward off the ill effects, and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams and other naivedyams (food offerings to deity) along with the well-being of Srivari (deity) devotees.

Temple priests were seen sprinkling holy water in potu (kitchen where laddus are made) and on the ingredients.

Following the rituals, Rao highlighted that devotees can set aside their fears about the quality of laddu prasadams and naivedyams.

Likewise, Venugopala Deekshitulu, one of the chief priests of the temple, and 'Agama' advisor Mohanarangacharyulu noted that a series of rituals such as 'Sankalpam', 'Vishwaksena Aradhana',

'Punyahavachanam', 'Vastu Homam', 'Kumbha Pratista', 'Panchagavya Aradhana' were performed Monday morning.

After 'Purnahuti', 'Kumbha Prokshana' was performed and 'Visesha Naivedyam' was offered.

“Henceforth, the laddu prasadams and naivedyams are free from doshas (flaws) and the devotees can leave aside their doubts if any,” the TTD said in the press release.

The TTD also lined up devotees to recite 'Kshama Mantras' while doing deeparadhana (ritual) in their houses, the temple body added.

 

