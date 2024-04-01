Tirunelveli Constituency Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

In 39 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, as many as 950 candidates are all set to contest the Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli is one of its Lok Sabha seats. There are 39 legislative seats in the state. With its headquarters situated there, Tirunelveli is the largest district geographically.

The British East India Company created the district in September 1790, consisting of portions of the districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram.

There was fierce competition in Tirunelveli during the 2019 general elections. The DMK candidate Gnanathiraviam S won by a wide margin of 1,85,457 votes, totaling 5,22,623 votes, with a noteworthy turnout of 66.75 percent of voters. His closest rival, Paul Manoj Pandian of the AIADMK received 3,37,166 votes.

The Secular Progressive Alliance, led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and consisting of INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, won 38 out of 39 seats in the 2019 general elections, registering a landslide victory.

In the 2014 Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency, Prabakaran.k.r.p of the ADMK won with 398139 votes, while Devadasa Sundaram of the DMK received 272040 votes. In 2014, the Tirunelveli parliamentary seat had 14,20435 registered voters.