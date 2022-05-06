TS Tirumurti is India' permanent representative to the United Nations.

United Nations: TS Tirumurti, India' permanent representative to the United Nations, on Friday sent out a strong message to those who questioned India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. "Kindly don't patronise us, we know what to do," he tweeted in response to the Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UK, Karel van Oosterom, who had given unsolicited advice as to India's action vis-à-vis the conflict.

On Thursday, Tirumurti put forth India's stand on the war at the United Nations. He maintained that India wants an immediate cessation of violence in the region. While condemning civilian deaths, he talked about finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis. He also highlighted the economic hardships faced by the country in the wake of the war, and how India was helping distressed Ukrainians by providing humanitarian aid.

At the UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine this afternoon, I made the following statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1ZMrEOzADB — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) May 5, 2022

He later shared India's statement from his Twitter account. Ambassador Oosterom replied to the tweet calling out its no-show at the UN General Assembly when it passed a resolution condemning Russia. He tweeted, "You should not have abstained in the GA. Respect the UN Charter".

To this, the Indian official said, "Kindly don’t patronize us Ambassador. We know what to do."

Kindly don’t patronize us Ambassador. We know what to do. May 5, 2022

Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched an all-out attack on the country on February 24.

Since January this year, India has abstained from several votes and resolutions against its traditional ally Russia in the UN Security Council, the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council.

On March 2, the General Assembly had voted to reaffirm its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders and deplored in the strongest terms Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

India, along with 34 other nations had abstained from the resolution, which was adopted with 141 votes in favour and five Member States voting against.

